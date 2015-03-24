** Based on interactions with 80 investors in the U.S., CLSA says, foreign institutional investor's interest in India is nearing a short-term peak ** Says some investors appear to be seriously re-evaluating positions ** Adds several global funds are also sitting on chunky positions ** Says structural story remains compelling but the risk of a near-term pullback is rising ** Adds earnings will take some time to pick up while the macro triggers of land/GST bills also seem some time away ** Lowers weight in financials by 5 percentage points in model portfolio and that of Larsen & Toubro by 2 ppts ** Adds 2 ppts each on Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories ** Indian shares getting sold on key positive events; traders worry ** Foreign Flows and NSE index Year FII Flows NSE index % $ Bln Performance 2015 5.63 3.5 2014 16.1 31.4 2013 18.16 6.8 2012 20.57 27.7 2011 -0.43 -24.6 2010 21.38 17.9 2009 13.41 75.8 2008 -8.52 -51.8 ($1 = 62.2200 rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)