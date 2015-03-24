** Shares of Indian pharmaceutical company Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain 1.1 pct

** Company enters into partnership with Hetero to distribute and market a drug used in treatment of Hepatitis C in India

** Expect drug to be meaningful revenue driver for Dr.Reddy's - Hitesh Mahida, research analyst, Antique Stock Broking Ltd

** Adds drug may enjoy operating margins of 25-30 pct