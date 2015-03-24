BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Shares of Indian pharmaceutical company Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain 1.1 pct
** Company enters into partnership with Hetero to distribute and market a drug used in treatment of Hepatitis C in India
** Expect drug to be meaningful revenue driver for Dr.Reddy's - Hitesh Mahida, research analyst, Antique Stock Broking Ltd
** Adds drug may enjoy operating margins of 25-30 pct (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lawlani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.