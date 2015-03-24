BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 2.25 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($161.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xZpHiX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK