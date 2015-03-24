BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
March 24 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 8.1 percent y/y at 451.8 million yuan ($72.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/18UeOZB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2048 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)