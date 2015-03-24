** India's Natco Pharma jumps 7.6 pct

** IDFC initiates coverage of stock with "outperformer" rating and target price of 2,730 rupees

** Says company is no more just a "generic Copaxone only" story

** Copaxone is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' top-selling multiple sclerosis drug

** U.S. Supreme Court rules for Teva over MS drug patent

** IDFC adds generic Hepatitis C drug launch will boost non-U.S. business

** Stock has four "buy", one "hold" and 1 "sell" ratings - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)