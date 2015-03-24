BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's Natco Pharma jumps 7.6 pct
** IDFC initiates coverage of stock with "outperformer" rating and target price of 2,730 rupees
** Says company is no more just a "generic Copaxone only" story
** Copaxone is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' top-selling multiple sclerosis drug
** U.S. Supreme Court rules for Teva over MS drug patent
** IDFC adds generic Hepatitis C drug launch will boost non-U.S. business
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.