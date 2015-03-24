BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's Tata Motors shares fall 3.5 pct
** Company board to meet on Wednesday to consider 75 bln rupee rights issue
** Tatas will use part funds to buy back non-convertible debentures maturing March 2016
** Investors are concerned about pricing of issue - traders
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.