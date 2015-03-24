UPDATE 4-Home Capital says account balance halves, bolsters board
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)
March 24 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 25.5 percent y/y at 1.04 billion yuan ($167.62 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xuq76o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)
* Reg-Stryker orthopaedics 2016 settlement program reaches milestone