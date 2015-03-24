BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
Mar 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
(AFD)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 31,2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.8640
Reoffer price 99.8640
Reoffer yield 0.817 pct
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UK Gilt
Payment Date March 31,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CS & HSBC
Ratings AA (negative)(S&P) &
AA (stable)(Fitch)
Listing Paris Listing
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS1209493490
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc