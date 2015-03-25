** IPCA Laboratories Ltd's shares may fall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert, some traders say

** The FDA issued the alert against IPCA's Pithampur and Silvassa unit (1.usa.gov/1bpkaxB)

** Stock up 5.2 pct YTD vs 3.1 pct gain in NSE index

** Stock trades at 21.3x of 1-year forward earnings vs 24.4x of rivals

** UBS downgraded IPCA to "neutral" from "buy" on Friday