** Productivity of the just concluded pre-recess budget session of the parliament was the highest in 5 years, Credit Suisse says, citing PRS India

** PRS India is an independent research provider tracking parliamentary performance

** Government has passed 8 bills in the budget session so far

** Modi used executive orders last year after a winter session of the parliament failed to pass any key legislations

** The bank says this should comfort investors given government's minority position in the upper house of parliament

** Credit Suisse says mining, coal and insurance bills will have meaningful economic impact in long term

** Adds government to take GST bill and the Land Acquisition amendment in the second part of the budget session starting April 20

** Says Modi's weekend address to farmers through his radio programme focused on the land acquisition bill and showed resolve to build public consensus around the changes

