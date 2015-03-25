BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE Ratings) shares gain as much as 4.1 pct
** CLSA Global Markets buys 0.48 mln shares, or 1.7 pct stake, in credit ratings company - BSE (bit.ly/1odoZLP)
** Investments by large institutions generally create a bullish sentiment in respective counters
** Stock up 1.8 pct YTD vs NSE index's 3.2 pct gain (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
