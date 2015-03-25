** Indian rupee has gained substantially since
hitting a two-month low of 63.0025 on March 13
** That has forced heavy intervention from RBI, capping what
could have been broader gains - traders
** Expectation Fed will remain cautious on rate hikes
benefiting rupee
** Rupee had gained for seven straight sessions to Tuesday
on large dollar inflows into equity and debt markets
** It had gained around 1 percent vs USD during this phase
** Unit is broadly seen holding in a 61.50 to 63.00 range in
near term
** "There are huge flows but RBI is there like a rock. They
can't depreciate the currency, all they can do is stop it from
appreciating by buying dollars to support exports," says head of
foreign exchange trading at large private bank