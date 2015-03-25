** Indian rupee has gained substantially since hitting a two-month low of 63.0025 on March 13

** That has forced heavy intervention from RBI, capping what could have been broader gains - traders

** Expectation Fed will remain cautious on rate hikes benefiting rupee

** Rupee had gained for seven straight sessions to Tuesday on large dollar inflows into equity and debt markets

** It had gained around 1 percent vs USD during this phase

** Unit is broadly seen holding in a 61.50 to 63.00 range in near term

** "There are huge flows but RBI is there like a rock. They can't depreciate the currency, all they can do is stop it from appreciating by buying dollars to support exports," says head of foreign exchange trading at large private bank