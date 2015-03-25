** India's JSW Energy shares gain 1.4 pct

** BNP Paribas starts coverage of stock with "buy" rating and price target of 140 rupees

** Shift to low-risk business model should drive further re-rating - BNP Paribas

** Adds company will benefit from attractive spot power in near term, tariffs in southern India and benign imported coal prices

** JSW focused on maintaining solid balance sheet and this enables it to make value-accretive acquisitions at distressed asset prices - BNP