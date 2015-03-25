BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's JSW Energy shares gain 1.4 pct
** BNP Paribas starts coverage of stock with "buy" rating and price target of 140 rupees
** Shift to low-risk business model should drive further re-rating - BNP Paribas
** Adds company will benefit from attractive spot power in near term, tariffs in southern India and benign imported coal prices
** JSW focused on maintaining solid balance sheet and this enables it to make value-accretive acquisitions at distressed asset prices - BNP (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
