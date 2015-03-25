BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's Hindustan Construction Co Ltd gains 7.6 pct
** Company says secures 2.17 bln rupees arbitration award
** Company had 13.72 bln rupees worth of arbitration cases pending as on Dec. 31, 2014
** These payments would increase cash inflow and help reduce debt burden of company - traders
