BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** India's DCB Bank shares gain as much as 2.7 pct
** Motilal Oswal initiate coverage of stock with "buy" rating and price target of 155 rupees
** Says loan book realignment from unsecure to secure, cost control and focus on strong granular liability profile, key reason for growth
** Expects core revenues to clock healthy CAGR of 26 pct over FY14-17, driven by strong loan growth and largely stable margins - Motilal Oswal
** Sharp improvement in NIM, helped by "healthy" asset quality management
** Provisioning coverage ratio remains best in sector
** Expects bank's liabilities to re-price faster and benefit margin from declining interest rates - Motilal Oswal (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.