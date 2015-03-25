** India's DCB Bank shares gain as much as 2.7 pct

** Motilal Oswal initiate coverage of stock with "buy" rating and price target of 155 rupees

** Says loan book realignment from unsecure to secure, cost control and focus on strong granular liability profile, key reason for growth

** Expects core revenues to clock healthy CAGR of 26 pct over FY14-17, driven by strong loan growth and largely stable margins - Motilal Oswal

** Sharp improvement in NIM, helped by "healthy" asset quality management

** Provisioning coverage ratio remains best in sector

** Expects bank's liabilities to re-price faster and benefit margin from declining interest rates - Motilal Oswal (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)