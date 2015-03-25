BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
March 25 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 123.5 percent y/y at 690 million yuan ($111.10 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bsgY41
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2105 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0