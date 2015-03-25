BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest 412.5 million yuan ($66.41 million) in heating project Jiangxi province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/19P2drD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)