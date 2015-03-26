UPDATE 3-ConocoPhillips posts surprise loss on higher-than-expected costs
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)
(Repeats to fix formatting)
March 25 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 20 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.57 million)
* Says plans to purchase 30 B787-9 planes with catalogue price at $257.1 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1y5K6mq; bit.ly/1Gku4w5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares down as much as 2.4 percent (New throughout, adds details from conference call; updates stock price, adds byline and HOUSTON dateline)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.