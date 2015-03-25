March 25 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 30.3 percent y/y at 3.54 billion yuan ($569.90 million)

* Says subsidiary plans to boost investment unit's capital to 1.1 billion yuan from 30 million yuan

* Says unit and partners plan aerospace project in Hebei province with total investment of about 8 billion yuan

($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi)