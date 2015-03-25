BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
March 25 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 44.9 percent y/y at 6.4 billion yuan ($1.03 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/18WOzl2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :