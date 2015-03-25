BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts
* Says plans to raise up to 7.2 billion yuan ($1.16 billion) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on march 26
* Pengxin International Mining Co Ltd says to subscribe Longsheng's 139.9 million shares for 1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CXQELB; bit.ly/1y5Vsah; bit.ly/1IuBdJv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)