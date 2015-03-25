BRIEF-Dongbu Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in Jeju Bank
* Says Dongbu Asset Management has acquired 5.0 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 5.0 percent from 0
March 25 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says 2014 net profit down 4.15 percent y/y at 584.51 million yuan ($94.10 million)
* Says it and U.S. partner will invest up 2 billion yuan in 2015 in overseas property projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HEgftT; bit.ly/1LX8dPY
