March 25 Shunfa Hengye Corp

* Says 2014 net profit down 4.15 percent y/y at 584.51 million yuan ($94.10 million)

* Says it and U.S. partner will invest up 2 billion yuan in 2015 in overseas property projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HEgftT; bit.ly/1LX8dPY

