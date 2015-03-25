BRIEF-WITH Investment buys 9.7 pct stake in Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :
Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower SCBC
Issue Amount 1.3 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date September 10,2018
Coupon 3 month stibor + 40 basis points
Payment Date March 31,2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 5 billion swedish crown when fungible
Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS1211568065
Parent ISIN XS0969524908
MANILA, May 9 Incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday markets should expect a lot of continuity in terms of monetary policy and reforms when he takes over in July.