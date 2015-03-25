BRIEF-WITH Investment buys 9.7 pct stake in Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd
May 9 Hanwha Ace Special Purpose Acquisition 3rd Co Ltd :
Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc
(Anglo American)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 1,2020
Coupon 1.500 pct
Issue price 99.6900
Reoffer price 99.6900
Reoffer yield 1.565 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date April 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,HSBC & MIZ
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1211292484
MANILA, May 9 Incoming Philippine central bank governor Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday markets should expect a lot of continuity in terms of monetary policy and reforms when he takes over in July.