Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

(Anglo American)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 1,2020

Coupon 1.500 pct

Issue price 99.6900

Reoffer price 99.6900

Reoffer yield 1.565 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date April 1,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,HSBC & MIZ

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1211292484

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)