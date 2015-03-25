RPT-COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
March 26 Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd :
* To pay back bailout funds early - Nikkei
* To outline this month plan to repay remaining funds as early as June - Nikkei
* Original plan was to pay back remaining public funds through 2022 - Nikkei
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.