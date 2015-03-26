** NSE index futures rollovers at 58.2 pct vs the average rollovers of 63 pct in the last three series - Reuters Calculations

** Domestic high networth individual investors using tax-sheltering methods due to fiscal year-end in March - traders

** NSE index down 4.2 pct this month, heading towards its steepest monthly fall since August 2013

** Market-wide open positions almost unchanged vs last expiry despite steep fall in NSE index, hinting towards position management - traders

** Derivative expiry-based selling expected in shares of NTPC, Tata Motors in last hour of trade (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)