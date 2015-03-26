UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** NSE index futures rollovers at 58.2 pct vs the average rollovers of 63 pct in the last three series - Reuters Calculations
** Domestic high networth individual investors using tax-sheltering methods due to fiscal year-end in March - traders
** NSE index down 4.2 pct this month, heading towards its steepest monthly fall since August 2013
** Market-wide open positions almost unchanged vs last expiry despite steep fall in NSE index, hinting towards position management - traders
** Derivative expiry-based selling expected in shares of NTPC, Tata Motors in last hour of trade (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)