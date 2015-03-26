** Shares in India's state-run oil marketing companies and airlines fall

** Indian Oil Corp is down 0.4 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd falls 0.9 pct and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is down 1.7 pct

** Jet Airways falls 2.1 percent, while SpiceJet is down 1.4 pct

** Shares fall tracking a surge in global crude prices-traders

** Brent crude oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen