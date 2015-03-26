UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** Shares in India's Dynamatics Technologies surge 4.5 percent
** Goldman Sachs bought 157,179 shares and HDFC Prudence Fund acquired 130,000 shares in the company-NSE
** Earlier last week, Reserve Bank of India removed restrictions on overseas investors to buy shares in company (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)