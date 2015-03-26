** Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 1.7 pct, Idea Cellular up 1.4 pct ** Bharti, Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit and Idea Cellular are expected to have bought the major chunk of the 20-year licences ** Wins in key 900 Mhz spectrum will put regulatory uncertainty behind; Auction payouts higher than estimates, operators likely to drive voice revenue - analysts ** Bharti better placed with extra spectrum - Deutsche Bank Company Provisional Total bid Indication winning amount price Bharti 188 275 likely acquisition of incremental spectrum Idea 312 280 failure to retain existing spectrum Vodafone 235 345 likely acquisition of incremental spectrum In bln rupees; Source: Deutsche Bank, Media reports ** Provisional winners would be announced after a Supreme Court hearing later in the day on validity of the auctions (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)