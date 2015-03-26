** United Bank of India shares surge 4.5 pct

** The Reserve Bank of India has eased some lending restrictions put on the lender

** It's an indication the bank is getting out of its troubles - traders

** In November 2013, the RBI banned the bank from lending over 100 million rupees to a single borrower after the lender's bad loans piled up

** Rating agency Fitch said in February last year that the bank was at risk of becoming the first lender in Asia to breach the minimal capital ratios mandated by Basel III