** REI Agro Ltd shares down 6.3 percent at 0.75 rupee at 0728 GMT

** The Financial Express reports RBI has written to banks inquiring about whether there have been any potential financial irregularities at the Basmati rice exporter

** REI Agro MD Sandip Jhunjhunwala says the company has seen the media report but is not aware of any RBI direction (Reuters Messaging: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)