UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Ashok Leyland is up 1.6 pct
** Shares gain after the Tamil Nadu government withdraws the input tax credit reversal of 3 pct from FY16 in budget (bit.ly/1EGZ8Bw)
** Govt adds this is done to make the manufacturing industries in Tamil Nadu more competitive with their counterparts in the neighbouring states
** Companies have made provisions for the tax in FY15 to meet the regulation - analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)