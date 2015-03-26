** TVS Motor Co Ltd gains 2.2 pct, Ashok Leyland is up 1.6 pct

** Shares gain after the Tamil Nadu government withdraws the input tax credit reversal of 3 pct from FY16 in budget (bit.ly/1EGZ8Bw)

** Govt adds this is done to make the manufacturing industries in Tamil Nadu more competitive with their counterparts in the neighbouring states

** Companies have made provisions for the tax in FY15 to meet the regulation - analysts