BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 29.2 percent y/y at 4.46 billion yuan ($718.01 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EWM5P0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2116 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: