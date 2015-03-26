TOKYO, March 26 Net selling of Japanese stocks by trust banks, which manage a big part of Japanese public investors such as the huge Government Pension Investment Fund, hit a near one-year high last week.

Trust banks sold 130.5 billion yen ($1.1 billion) of stocks during March 16-20, their biggest net selling since the third week of March last year, when they sold 135.7 billion yen.

The data suggests Japanese public investors' buying in Japanese stocks may have run its course for the financial year to March 31, though they are expected to keep buying in the new financial year from April.

Trust banks have bought about 3.5 trillion yen of Japanese stocks so far this financial year, making them the biggest buyers of Japanese shares.

Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent last week, the sixth straight week of gains as the market was supported by hopes of earnings growth on the back of a recovery in the economy.

Foreign investors bought 119.5 billion yen of Japanese stocks in net last week, the sixth straight week of net buying. ($1 = 118.5000 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)