BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
March 26 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan ($418.66 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan debt financing instruments
* Says plans to issue up to 8 billion yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IxV1LT; bit.ly/1BNM37s
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.