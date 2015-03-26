BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Shanghai Jiao Yun Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 6.8 percent y/y at 320.7 million yuan ($51.64 million)
* Says plans to boost auto service unit's capital to 300 million yuan from 130 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HL3YQY; bit.ly/1BrspiL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bmw of north america llc - in total, the bmw group in the u.s. (bmw and mini combined) reported april sales of 26,105 vehicles, a decrease of 12.2 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)