BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd
* Says China securities regulator rejects assets acquisition, shares to resume trade on Mar 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cd3Etf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.