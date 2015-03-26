March 26 Hailun Piano Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 215.58 million yuan ($34.71 million) in private placement of shares, shares to resume trade on Mar 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EH8ugO; bit.ly/1NbTaz4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)