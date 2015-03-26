March 26 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 35 percent stake in electronic firm for 141.75 million yuan ($22.82 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D1g5f8; bit.ly/1bx56Oh

($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi)