BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
March 26 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 35 percent stake in electronic firm for 141.75 million yuan ($22.82 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D1g5f8; bit.ly/1bx56Oh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.