March 26 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.53 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on march 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CrH4ye ; bit.ly/1EHgcat

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2103 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)