March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sky plc

Guarantor Sky Group Finance plc, Sky UK Limited,

Sky Subscribers Services Limited,

Sky Telecommunications Services Limited

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Reoffer price 99.901

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 77bp

Payment Date April 1, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing GEM

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1212467911

