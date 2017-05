** Large-cap IT stocks such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services seen rising

** Global rival Accenture PLC raises revenue growth forecast for second time

** This bodes well for Indian IT players as they will be key beneficiaries of sustainable demand, given cost pressures faced by clients particularly in Europe - Edelweiss

** 1-year forward P/E

Accenture 18.2x

Infosys 19.3x

TCS 20.8x

Wipro 17.3x

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon