US STOCKS-Wall St on track to record worst day in one month
** Another 5 pct decline in the benchmark indexes would be good levels to enter the market, said Pankaj Murarka, head -equities at Axis Mutual Fund
** India's BSE index down about 6 pct for March so far, heading towards its steepest monthly fall since May 2012
** Says no significant selloff seen from foreign investors; only some investors indulging in profit-taking
** Adds enough foreigners waiting on the sidelines for a pullback
** Says uptick in earnings has got pushed back by a few quarters as real economic growth has been protracted
** Continues to like private sector financial, IT and healthcare stocks
** Expects consolidation and higher voice prices over next 4-6 quarters in the telecoms sector post-airwaves auction
** Top holdings include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
