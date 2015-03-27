** Another 5 pct decline in the benchmark indexes would be good levels to enter the market, said Pankaj Murarka, head -equities at Axis Mutual Fund

** India's BSE index down about 6 pct for March so far, heading towards its steepest monthly fall since May 2012

** Says no significant selloff seen from foreign investors; only some investors indulging in profit-taking

** Adds enough foreigners waiting on the sidelines for a pullback

** Says uptick in earnings has got pushed back by a few quarters as real economic growth has been protracted

** Continues to like private sector financial, IT and healthcare stocks

** Expects consolidation and higher voice prices over next 4-6 quarters in the telecoms sector post-airwaves auction

** Top holdings include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)