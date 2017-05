** NMDC Ltd, India's biggest iron ore producer, falls 1.3 pct

** Motilal Oswal Securities downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy" and cuts price target to 104 rupees from 161

** NMDC's pricing still non-competitive, despite steep price cuts, says Motilal Oswal

** Cuts EBITDA estimates by 36 pct and 42 pct for FY16 and FY17, respectively

** Steep correction in iron ore prices and rising capital commitment to the steel project will squeeze dividend payout-Motilal Oswal