** Shares of Indian oil explorers climb up

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 1.3 pct, Oil India Ltd adds 0.5 pct

** Gains track jump in global crude prices - traders

** "Any surge in global crude prices improve realisation of explorers" - traders

** Oil jumped about 5 percent on Thursday, the biggest daily gain in a month after air strikes in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)