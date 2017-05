** Petronet LNG falls 2.6 pct

** India to boost LNG imports to raise power generation

** New LNG policy mentions that LNG regasification terminals have also agreed to reduce their charges

** Lower regas charge and marketing margin may put 40 pct of its FY16 EPS in risk and could be very negative for the stock - CLSA

** Broker speculates Petronet's Dahej and Gail India's Dabhol terminals may be the ones that agreed to reduce charges

** Also, HSBC downgrades Gail (India) to "hold" from "overweight" (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)