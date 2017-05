** India's Idea Cellular slumps as much as 8 pct

** Heading towards biggest single-day fall since February 2014

** Idea's total spectrum bid about 301 bln rupees

** Standalone net debt to jump by 70 pct to nearly 185 bln rupees after auction payouts - analysts

** Net debt to operating profit expected to increase from 1.1x to nearly 4x - analysts

** Also, Bharti Airtel falls 4.3 pct and Reliance Communications down 4.6 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)