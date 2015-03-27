** Shares of India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
fall 1.2 pct
** HSBC downgrades stock to "reduce" from "accumulate" and
cuts price target to 205 rupees from 228 rupees
** Low visibility on new order inflows creates headwinds for
FY16 earnings - HSBC
** Structural capacity oversupply and pay revision will keep
margins under pressure - HSBC
** Says attempts to diversify into new businesses have been
slow and less yielding
** Improvement in existing power equipment business alone
will not support any large-scale ROE expansion from current
cyclical lows - HSBC
