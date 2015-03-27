** Shares of India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fall 1.2 pct

** HSBC downgrades stock to "reduce" from "accumulate" and cuts price target to 205 rupees from 228 rupees

** Low visibility on new order inflows creates headwinds for FY16 earnings - HSBC

** Structural capacity oversupply and pay revision will keep margins under pressure - HSBC

** Says attempts to diversify into new businesses have been slow and less yielding

** Improvement in existing power equipment business alone will not support any large-scale ROE expansion from current cyclical lows - HSBC (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)