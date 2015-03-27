March 27 Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd :

* Says conditions for early lump-sum repayment of public funds appear likely to be satisfied, given steady increase in bank's share price

* Says as a result, it intends to fully repay remaining public funds once it has obtained approval from regulatory authorities

* Aozora's comments on public funds repayment were part of revised business revitalization plan submitted to Japan's Financial Services Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)