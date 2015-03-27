BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
March 27 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 41.65 percent y/y at 609.78 million yuan ($98.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FPQuWY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2136 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.